Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.700-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.70-$17.10 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.00.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.24. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

