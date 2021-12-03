UMB Bank N A MO Has $220,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of SYF opened at $45.64 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

