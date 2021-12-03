UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 119,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.69. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,822. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $183.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.72.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

