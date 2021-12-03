UniLayer One Day Volume Tops $2.39 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00245047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

