Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

UNP stock opened at $240.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

