Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.14.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. Uniper has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

