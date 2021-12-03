Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $42.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

