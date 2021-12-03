Unison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47,500 QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in QIWI by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QIWI by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in QIWI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QIWI by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QIWI by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,683 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. QIWI plc has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $535.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QIWI plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is 52.58%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

