Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Unison Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 44,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $150.16 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.43 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

