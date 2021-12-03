Unison Advisors LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock opened at $634.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,179 shares of company stock worth $30,041,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.