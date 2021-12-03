Unison Advisors LLC Sells 19,698 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Discovery by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 52.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

DISCA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.