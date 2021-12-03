United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

UFCS stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.82 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

