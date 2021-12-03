United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $199.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $178,887,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.