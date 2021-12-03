Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after buying an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $19,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,838,377 shares of company stock valued at $310,268,422 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

