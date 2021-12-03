Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

