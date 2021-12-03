Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.40. 158,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.31. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.55.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,033 shares of company stock worth $396,562,782. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.