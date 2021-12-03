Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.
Shares of Upstart stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.40. 158,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.31. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,033 shares of company stock worth $396,562,782. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
