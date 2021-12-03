urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 38.5% in November

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 138,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The company has a market cap of $105.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73.
In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,450. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
urban-gro Company Profile
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
