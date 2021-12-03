Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.40. 8,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,280. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock worth $7,506,523 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Utz Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

