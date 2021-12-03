Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 56.2% in November

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the October 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

VLEEY opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

