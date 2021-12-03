Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 56.2% in November

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the October 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

VLEEY opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

