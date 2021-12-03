Valueworks LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems makes up approximately 2.4% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 631,149 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 536,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

SPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.