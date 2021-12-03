VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Down 28.1% in November

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Shares of PPH stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.