VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Down 28.1% in November

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of PPH stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth $6,780,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

