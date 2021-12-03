Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

