Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lifted by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after buying an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after buying an additional 1,676,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,876,000.

VGK stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

