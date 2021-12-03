Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.49 and a one year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

