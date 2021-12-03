Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGLT stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.