Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. 3,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,250. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

