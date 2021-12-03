Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.72. The company had a trading volume of 184,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.03 and a 200 day moving average of $405.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

