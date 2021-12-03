Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $58.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.