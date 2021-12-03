Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:VEC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The company has a market cap of $490.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

