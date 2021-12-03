Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.78.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

