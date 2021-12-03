Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $327.00. The stock had previously closed at $272.12, but opened at $254.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 15,237 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

