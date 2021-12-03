Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

