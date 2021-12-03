VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $148.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,573.67 or 0.98352806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00040814 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.09 or 0.00645590 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,353,706 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.