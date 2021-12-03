Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.490-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.86 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $47.96. 1,050,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verint Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.