Veritas Investment Research Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE FTS traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$56.11. The company had a trading volume of 420,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,252. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$59.25. The stock has a market cap of C$26.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.