Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

