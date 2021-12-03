Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $50.73 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

