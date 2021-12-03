Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$18.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

VET opened at C$13.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

