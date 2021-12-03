Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.
VERU opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Veru has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $24.57.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
