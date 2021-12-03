Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

VERU opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Veru has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Veru during the third quarter valued at $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Veru by 581.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veru by 25.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

