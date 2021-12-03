Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $30,500.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.53 or 0.00360590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000121 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

