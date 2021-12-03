Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Down 0.5%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.80. 234,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 380,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

RBOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

D8 Holdings Corp. is a recently formed company whose business purpose is merger and acquisitions in the consumer sector. The company’s objective is to identify a target business that is under-valued relative to its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

