Vigilare Wealth Management Has $271,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 407.1% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

