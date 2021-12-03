Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $363,000 in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $61,870,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $19,400,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $21,160,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $19,858,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $15,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

PTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

