Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $267,000 Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $4,414,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in RH by 485.7% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $560.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.65.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

