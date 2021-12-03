Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 45,700 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 229,402 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 420,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADAP. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $582.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.94. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

