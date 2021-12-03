Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 8% Following Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $43.62. Approximately 14,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,197,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Specifically, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,300.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,742. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

