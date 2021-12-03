Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.00. The company had a trading volume of 87,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.67. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $377.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

