VNX (VNXLU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,199.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One VNX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX has a total market capitalization of $454,446.15 and approximately $16,199.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VNX has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00240619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.