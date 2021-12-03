Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.10 ($81.93) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.85 ($73.70).

The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.54. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a one year high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

