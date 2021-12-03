Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives $34.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VYGVF traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

